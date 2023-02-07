Olaplex

No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

$60.28

Editors’ Notes Olaplex's 'No.8' mask is made with the brand's patented Bond Building technology to nourish dry, damaged hair while adding body and shine. The airless pump dispenses the perfect amount of product - it's highly concentrated, so you only need a little bit. Use it with the label's 'No.0' and 'No.3' treatments for your healthiest locks yet. - Suitable for all hair types, including color-treated - Free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates and gluten - Vegan