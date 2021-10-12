United States
Olaplex
No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 100ml
£26.00
At Look Fantastic
Providing deep conditioning care for damaged hair, the Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask offers an intensive restorative treatment. Powered by the brand’s patented bond-building technology, the hair mask works on all hair types to strengthen fragile bonds. Damage can arise from a variety of stressors including chemical processes, styling, brushing, and exposure to harsh environments, leaving hair feeling dry, dull and unmanageable. This multi-benefit reparative treatment works to moisturise and smooth whilst adding body and shine, creating visibly healthier-looking hair. Discover the latest in hair innovation, for results you can see and repair you can’t mask.