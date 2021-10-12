Olaplex

No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner 250ml

£26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Re-hydrate and restore your hair with the Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. The restorative conditioner targets frizz, split ends and breakages and helps strengthen damaged hair. Designed for hair weakened by frequent colouring, bleaching, chemical treatments and heat styling, it works to re-link broken disulphide bonds and fortify hair structure. The strengthening conditioner provides hair with hydration to promote manageability and vibrancy. Maintain healthy-looking hair with enhanced shine thanks to this bond-repairing formula. Vegan and cruelty-free.