Olaplex
No. 4c Clarifying Shampoo
$54.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: Olaplex’s 4C Shampoo is an advanced clarifying shampoo deep cleanses to reveal your healthiest hair and clear the way for your other products to work better. The broad-spectrum clarifying system removes damaging impurities that can leave hair looking dull, lifeless, or damaged, including product build-up, excess oil, hard water minerals, chlorine, even heavy metals and pollution. Sulphate-free and pH balanced to maintain hydration. Suitable for all hair types.