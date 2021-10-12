Olaplex

No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo 250ml

The Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo uses patented technology to re-link broken disulphide bonds, strengthening dry, brittle and breakage-prone hair. A nurturing bond-repairing shampoo for hair weakened by frequent colouring, bleaching, chemical treatments and heat styling, it restores damage and reinforces the hair structure. The colour-safe shampoo thoroughly cleanses and leaves hair with silky-softness and shine. Maintain healthy hair at home with this saviour shampoo. Vegan friendly and cruelty free. Free from parabens, sulphates and phosphates.