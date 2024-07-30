Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Olaplex
No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
$120.00
$77.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Olaplex
No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
BUY
$77.00
$120.00
Nordstrom
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray Duo Set
BUY
$74.00
$104.00
Nordstrom
Slip
Pure Silk 10-pack Skinny Scrunchies
BUY
$45.00
$65.00
Nordstrom
Sun Bum
Revitalizing 3 In 1 Leave-in Conditioner Spray
BUY
$13.51
$16.99
Amazon
More from Olaplex
Olaplex
No. 5 Bond Maintenance Strengthening Hair Repair
BUY
$22.50
$30.00
Sephora
Olaplex
Volumizing Blow Dry Mist
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Olaplex
Volumising Blow Dry Mist
BUY
£19.60
£28.00
Cult Beauty
Olaplex
No. 3 Hair Perfector
BUY
$43.20
$54.00
The Iconic
More from Hair Care
Olaplex
No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
BUY
$77.00
$120.00
Nordstrom
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray Duo Set
BUY
$74.00
$104.00
Nordstrom
Slip
Pure Silk 10-pack Skinny Scrunchies
BUY
$45.00
$65.00
Nordstrom
Sun Bum
Revitalizing 3 In 1 Leave-in Conditioner Spray
BUY
$13.51
$16.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted