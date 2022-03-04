Olaplex

No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

A gently cleansing shampoo for damaged hair, featuring bond rebuilding technology. For hair that's seen better days, there's the Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo. If you're a fan of the rest of Olaplex's line - you know, the treatment, the oil, all of that - this one has your name on it. Designed for locks in distress, this Olaplex shampoo is formulated with Olaplex's bond-building ingredient. With an incredibly concentrated formula, it works together with the Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, and Olaplex 3 to help restore internal strength and moisture levels. Your hair is left feeling softer, with a shinier, healthier looking finish. Designed to improve the manageability of all hair types. What are the features and benefits of the Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo? Repairing shampoo for all hair types Ideal for environmentally damaged, heat damaged or colour-treated hair Hydrating and nourishing formula Concentrated formulation Includes Olaplex bond building chemistry to improve internal strength Not tested on animals Improves shine and manageability Does not strip hair of moisture Volumising effect Sulfate free Paraben free Vegan Colour safe Best used with Olaplex No.3 Treatment and No.5 Conditioner How do I use Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo? Use every time you shampoo and after rinsing OLAPLEX No. 3 Hair Perfector from hair. Only a small amount of product is needed for a proper cleanse. Lather and rinse. Follow with OLAPLEX No. 5 Bond maintenance Conditioner. How does Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo work? Olaplex is a bond multiplier containing a single active ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. Olaplex works by finding single sulfur hydrogen bonds and cross linking them back together to form disulfide bonds before, during and after services. Disulfide bonds are broken via chemical, thermal, and mechanical processes. Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.