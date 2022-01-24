Olaplex

No.3 Hair Perfector

$28.00

OLAPLEX No.3 Hair Perfector is a global bestselling at-home treatment, not a conditioner, that reduces breakage and visibly strengthens hair, improving its look and feel. It will restore your hair's healthy appearance and texture by repairing damage and protecting hair structure. Benefits Repairs damaged and compromised hair Strengthens and protects hair structure Restores healthy appearance and texture For all hair types PH Balance: 3.5-5 Cruelty free Key Ingredients Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate- Patented bond building technology that rebuilds broken and weakened bonds Formulated Without Nuts Parabens Phosphates Phthalates Sulfates Gluten DEA Aldehydes Formaldehyde