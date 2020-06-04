Billykirk

No. 258 Toiletry Bag

Billykirk’s standard for quality can be intimidating at times—what might be adequate for some isn’t acceptable for their crack team of highly-trained craftsmen. The team at Flint and Tinder knew to bring their A-game when they teamed up on this collaborated dopp kit. The Standard Issue Toiletry Bag features the same 7 oz Martexin waxed sailcloth that FNT uses for their best-selling Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker, and is finished with a premium, full grain leather bottom. This durable bag will complete your travel carry needs while elevating your style in the process.