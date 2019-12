Extreme Cashmere

No.131 Stretch-cashmere Neck Pillow

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Extreme Cashmere's expertise in sumptuous knitwear is extended to this beige No.131 neck pillow, ideal for both long and short-haul trips. Its crafted from stretch cashmere on the outer shell and complete with a malleable filling, ensuring optimum comfort.