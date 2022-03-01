LeScarf

No.1 Striped-border Silk Scarf

$120.00

The geometric striped border on lescarf’s ivory No. 1 scarf is reminiscent of the style and architecture of the Art Deco era. It’s crafted from lustrous silk and simply accented with a script-style logo on the corner. Wear it as a belt or knot it around a bag strap handle for a personalised look. Shown here with: Another Tomorrow Oversized single-breasted twill jacket, Totême Espera organic cotton-blend jersey tank top , Totême Original cropped slim-leg jeans, Khaite Georgia ruched satin sandals, Tsatsas Malva 4 leather cross-body bag, Sophie Buhai 18kt gold-vermeil horse bit cuff, Alighieri Il Grand Amore Necklace 24kt gold-plated necklace and Charlotte Chesnais Ribbon 18kt gold-plated sterling-silver ring