Maison Louis Marie

No.04 Bois De Balincourt Eau De Parfum

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

All fragrance is intensified by the warmth of your own body: apply 1-2 sprays at the pulse points of your body (wrists, neck), or in the creases of your knees and elbows for a stronger, more enduring scent. Reapply as needed.