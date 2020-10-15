Maison Louis Marie

No.04 Bois De Balincourt Candle

Fragrance Family: Earthy & Woody Scent Type: Warm Woods Key Notes: Sandalwood, Vetiver, Amber Wood About: Maison Louis Marie composes delicate scents to enchant your lifestyle with a botanical tradition since 1792. This scent is a sandalwood fragrance with a dominant cedarwood and sandalwood accord supplemented by a spicy cinnamon nutmeg complex and an earthy vetiver note. What else you need to know: Louis Marie Aubert du Petit Thouars was a pioneer in French botanical history. Marie du Petit Thouars continues his legacy by creating luxurious products that focus on illustrious scents imbued with unique floral fragrances. All of her creations are phthalate-, paraben-, sulfate- and cruelty-free. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.