Olaplex

No.0 Bond Builder 155ml

£26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Replenish damaged hair with the Olaplex No.0 Bond Builder. The bond-building treatment is designed to prep hair to improve the absorption of subsequent products and achieve optimum reparative results. Infused with the highest possible dose of Olaplex technology, the lightweight formula works as a primer for the No.3 Hair Perfector. It helps to rebuild bonds, while strengthening hair to promote strong, healthy-looking results.