Description
Cool, heavy stainless steel and an aerodynamic shape combine for one of the most beautiful and adaptable dildos you'll ever have the pleasure to own. The Fun Wand (formerly known as Saturn Wand) is just as great for hitting the G-spot as it is for anal play, with a sleek shaft that works equally well for fucking yourself or someone else, seamless graduated beads for effortless penetration (or to use as a top-notch Kegelcisor), and a hefty weight (11 ounces) that adds substantial sensation to penetration. Made by njoy. Please refer to our return policy for this product.
Brand: njoy