Njoy Eleven Extra Large Stainless Steel Dildo

Introducing the sumptuous njoy Eleven, an object that is as much a work of art as it is luxurious sex toy. 11 inches of polished stainless steel dildo is lovingly sculpted into a swooping, ergonomic S-shape to give you a lifetime of peerless pleasure. Combining revolutionary manufacturing technology with njoy's trademark style, njoy has pushed the boundaries of erotic stainless steel sex toy design once again. The dildo is cast in 316 grade stainless steel and is hollow, meaning its lighter than other stainless steel dildos yet still satisfyingly weighty. Eleven is hand-polished to give it a mirror shine and the smoothest of non-porous finishes. You'll love the ergonomic grip and easy-to-use shape, and the choice of 2 sensationally bulbous tips are destined to delight time and again. (If using Eleven for anal play, we recommend only inserting the thinner end, and to retain a firm grip on the larger end.) Always use with your preferred variety of lubricant to enhance experiences.