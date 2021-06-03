Adidas x Wales Bonner

Nizza Three-stripes Canvas Trainers

$120.00

LVMH award-winning designer Grace Wales Bonner took inspiration from Adidas’s archive in Germany to create these blue Nizza trainers. They're crafted from canvas with a white printed logo beside the green and white leather side stripes, then set on an cream rubber sole that nods to the 1970s – the designer is fascinated with Jamaican dancehall music from the decade and its impact on London fashion. Shown here with: YMC Triple organic-cotton jersey T-shirt, Séfr Distressed straight-leg jeans, A.P.C. Kerlouan washed cotton-gabardine overshirt and A.P.C. Diane logo-print checked canvas tote bag Product number: 1398305