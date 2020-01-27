nizoral

Nizoral Anti Dandruff Shampoo

$14.99

Fight dandruff outbreaks with NIZORAL A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. This powerful dandruff relief shampoo controls flaking, scaling, and itching caused by dandruff. It combines the effectiveness of ketoconazole 1%, a proven dandruff-fighting ingredient, with salon-tested gentleness. Use it just twice a week in between your regular shampoos to control dandruff. This flaky scalp shampoo is gentle enough to use on color-treated, chemically processed, and gray hair, and has a thick, rich lather that rinses clean and leaves your hair smelling fresh.