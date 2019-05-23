Versed

Nix It Complexion Solution

It's invisible, it's effective, it's non-drying, and it's here, which means your unwelcome visitors will not be. Use it to tackle those early-stage (you know the type-you can feel it coming), healing-stage, and deep underground trouble spots. It does so with inflammation-calming, non-drying ingredients, so you won't be left with flakes in the wake of your breakouts. Tea tree and a blend of other skin-friendly oils help control excess oil, soothe redness, fight bacteria, and prevent blemishes from forming. Salicylic acid chips in by exfoliating away pore-clogging dead skin cells and refining stretched-out pores that can get impurities trapped inside. Its unique invisible dry-oil formula absorbs into skin residue- and shine-free, so it can be applied over makeup throughout the day too.