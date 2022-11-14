Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Terrain
Niwaki Sakagen Floral Scissors
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Gorman
Summers Eve Planter Large
BUY
$55.00
Gorman
Daily Blooms
Relax Bundle
BUY
$194.00
Daily Blooms
Bloomscape
Tough Stuff Collection
BUY
$105.00
Bloomscape
Urban Products
Urban Products Dog Planter
BUY
$26.95
Monster Threads
More from Terrain
Terrain
Olivewood Serving Board
BUY
$148.00
Shop Terrain
Terrain
Weathering Steel Obelisk Chiminea
BUY
$498.00
Terrain
Terrain
Colorful Iron Mushroom, Small
BUY
$22.00
Anthropologie
Terrain
Framed Pyramid Hanging Terrarium
BUY
$46.00
Shop Terrain
More from Plants
Gorman
Summers Eve Planter Large
BUY
$55.00
Gorman
Daily Blooms
Relax Bundle
BUY
$194.00
Daily Blooms
Bloomscape
Tough Stuff Collection
BUY
$105.00
Bloomscape
Urban Products
Urban Products Dog Planter
BUY
$26.95
Monster Threads
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted