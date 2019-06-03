Nivea

Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion 16.9 Fluid Ounce

C$21.09

Buy Now Review It

Indulge in rich, nourishing moisture. Specifically formulated for very dry to rough skin, Essentially Enriched Lotion gives your skin the intensive moisture it needs. Within two weeks, Essentially Enriched Lotion transforms very dry skin into healthier, more nourished, hydrated skin. How it works Enriched with natural sea minerals, Vitamin E and Almond Oil, this unique formula dramatically improves the skin’s condition for touchably soft skin every day. NIVEA's unique moisturizing technology supports skin's own hydration network to unleash deep, non-stop moisture that lasts more than 24 hours.