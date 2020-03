Nivea

Nivea Cocoa Butter Body Lotion

$5.49

Target

The key to radiant, soft skin is NIVEA Cocoa Butter Body Lotion, a one stop shop for beautiful skin. Infused with our Deep Moisture Serum, Cocoa Butter, and Vitamin E, the creamy formula delivers intense hydration, deeply moisturizing skin for up to 48 hours. It leaves skin with a healthy glow and a lovely Cocoa Butter scent. Smooth away dullness and see radiant skin with just one application.