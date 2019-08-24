Search
Glossier Play

Niteshine In Pale Pearl

$20.00
At Glossier
Finally, a highlighter with depth. This buildable concentrate is made with a refined pearl powder to create an illuminating sheen that blends seamlessly onto cheekbones, brow bones, Cupid’s bows, and eyelids for the glow you want, where you want it.
