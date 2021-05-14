Uncommon Goods

Nite Nite And Wake Up Patches

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Stuck on You Girl Scouts and pirates know a good thing when they see it, and soon you will, too. These patches, though, are designed to help you pep up and wind down (not at the same time, of course). B12 Awake blends B12, caffeine, and green tea extract. Nite Nite is a calming combo of melatonin, hops, and valerian root. Those who use transdermal patches, as they're called, like that your body only absorbs what it needs, and that the ingredients are evenly released over time (up to 12 hours). They're also fab for those who don't like to take pills. Whether it's to dreamland or workville, just stick on, and you're off. Made in Tennessee.