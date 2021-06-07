Rhode

Nisha Puffed-sleeve Cotton Maxi Dress

Founded by two globetrotting friends, Rhode makes bold pieces for like-minded city-hoppers, which means plenty of colour and over-the-top silhouettes that don't abide by today's trends. We can definitely see ourselves packing the Nisha dress into summer carry-ons for years to come. Cut from cotton with oversized puffed sleeves, it falls to the ankles with tidy tiers, finishing in a flounced hem made for flashing your favourite sandals. 100% cotton