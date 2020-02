UO

Nirvana Unplugged T-shirt Dress

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Go grunge with this oversized Nirvana t-shirt dress that features graphics from their iconic appearance on MTVs Unplugged. Built from a soft, garment-dyed cotton with distressed detailing throughout for a lived-in look. Styles as a super-oversized tee or as a t-shirt dress. Topped with a crew-neck and short sleeves. Available only at UO.