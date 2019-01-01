Article.

Nirvana Dakota Tan Sofa

Take a seat on the Nirvana sofa and feel the bliss as you sink in. This is our softest sofa handcrafted with down-filled cushions and a chic distressed leather. The natural color variations, marks, wrinkles and creases are part of the unique characteristics. With use, this leather will become softer and more wrinkled and the cushions will take on a lived-in look, like your favorite leather jacket. This Nirvana may have a tough looking exterior, but make no mistake, it's a softie at heart. Construction Style/Type Mid-century modern sofa / leather sofa General Dimensions 32"H x 81"W x 34"D Weight (lbs) 100 Seat Height 18" Seat Depth 24" Arm Height 24.5" Wood Stain Honey Oak Upholstery Color Dakota Tan Materials Kiln dried solid wood, high density foam, duck down, semi aniline leather Care Wipe with a clean soft cloth and fluff cushions regularly to help maintain shape. Professional cleaning advised for heavy soiling. SKU No. SKU407