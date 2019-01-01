Take a seat on the Nirvana sofa and feel the bliss as you sink in. This is our softest sofa handcrafted with down-filled cushions and a chic distressed leather. The natural color variations, marks, wrinkles and creases are part of the unique characteristics. With use, this leather will become softer and more wrinkled and the cushions will take on a lived-in look, like your favorite leather jacket. This Nirvana may have a tough looking exterior, but make no mistake, it's a softie at heart.
Construction
Style/Type
Mid-century modern sofa / leather sofa
General Dimensions
32"H x 81"W x 34"D
Weight (lbs)
100
Seat Height
18"
Seat Depth
24"
Arm Height
24.5"
Wood Stain
Honey Oak
Upholstery Color
Dakota Tan
Materials
Kiln dried solid wood, high density foam, duck down, semi aniline leather
Care
Wipe with a clean soft cloth and fluff cushions regularly to help maintain shape. Professional cleaning advised for heavy soiling.
SKU No.
SKU407