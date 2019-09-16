Unbound

Nipple & Clit Clamp

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Unbound Babes

A modern update on a more traditional staple, this chic nipple and clitoris clamp set will gently stimulate your most sensitive areas while the multi-chain and gold plated ring design will keep you looking lux. Each clamp has silicone caps to ensure comfort. There is also a clasp that connects the clitoral clamp and chain to the top portion for folks without a clitoris or those who wish to simply wear this item on their nipples. Deets Brass, 24k gold plating Chains are 14 inches, 15 inches, 16 inches length consecutively