Nioxin

Nioxin Styling Therm Activ Heat Protector Spray

$15.30

Buy Now Review It

At

Nioxin 3D Help protect normal and thinning hair against breakage with Nioxin 3D Styling ThermActiv Hair Protector Spray. This innovative heat activated spray is designed to be used prior to styling to leave hair shiny and feeling healthy. Scientifically engineered Nioxin formula with LightPlex technology helps to protect hair against hair loss due to breakage.