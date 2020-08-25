Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Nioxin
Nioxin 3-part System 1 Trial Kit For Natural Hair With Light Thinning
£34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
3-Part System
Need a few alternatives?
Tgin Natural
Rose Water Hydrating Hair Mask
$17.99
from
Tgin Natural
BUY
Vernon François
Leave In Nourishing Conditioner
$15.00
from
HSN
BUY
Fable & Mane
Holiroots Hair Mask
$32.00
from
Fable & Mane
BUY
Afrocenchix
The Braid Care Set
£40.00
from
Afrocenchix
BUY
More from Nioxin
Nioxin
Nioxin Styling Therm Activ Heat Protector Spray
£20.80
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Nioxin
Strong Hold Hairspray
£20.80
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Nioxin
Hair Care Kit System 3
£34.00
from
Feel Unique
BUY
Nioxin
Nioxin Styling Therm Activ Heat Protector Spray
$15.30
from
BUY
More from Hair Care
Uncle Jimmy
Hair & Beard Leave In Conditioner
$10.99
from
Target
BUY
The Doux
One Love Co-wash All-in-one Shampoo Deep Conditioner T
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
Alikay Naturals
Lemongrass Leave-in Conditioner
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
Pantene
Nutrient Blends Miracle Moisture Boost Hair Treatment
C$8.96
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted