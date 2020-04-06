Nioxin

Niospray Regular Hold Hairspray

$17.90

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Gain gentle hold with Nioxin Niospray Regular Hold Hairspray. A workable light-hold finishing spray helps create fuller-looking effects. As one of Nioxin's professional hair styling products, this regular hold spray helps to boost hair diameter and protect hair density for fuller-looking hair. Nioxin Niospray Regular Hold Hairspray with LIGHTPLEX technology provides medium hold for a thicker, fuller* look. This dermatologically tested professional hair product helps care for thinning hair without compromising on style. (*vs. untreated).