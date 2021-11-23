Nintendo

Nintendo Switch With Neon Blue And Neon Red Joy-con

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 7.87 Inches (H) x 13.82 Inches (W) x 3.7 Inches (D) Weight: 3.75 Pounds Model Compatibility: Nintendo Switch Electronics Features: Touchscreen Display Includes: Vertical Stand, Remote Control, AC Power Adapter Connection Types: HDMI Wireless Technology: Bluetooth 4.1 Screen Size: 6.2 Inches Data storage type: HDD Data storage capacity: 32 GB Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Description Introducing Nintendo Switch, the new home video game system from Nintendo. In addition to providing single and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system can be taken on the go so players can enjoy a full home console experience anytime, anywhere. The mobility of a handheld is now added to the power of a home gaming system, with unprecedented new play styles brought to life by the two new Joy-Con controllers. PLAY ANYWHERE At home the system rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which lets you play with family and friends on a TV in the comfort of your living room. By simply lifting Nintendo Switch from the dock at any time, the system instantly transitions to handheld mode, and the same great gaming experience that was being enjoyed at home now travels with you. The portability of Nintendo Switch is enhanced by its 6.2-inch screen, which displays bright, high-definition gameplay at the park, on an airplane, in a car, or at a friend's apartment. Nintendo Switch comes with two Joy-Con that can each act as a standalone controller with an analog stick, a full complement of face and shoulder buttons, built in motion-sensing technology and new HD Rumble. They can be inserted into a Joy-Con grip accessory to be used like a traditional controller, held comfortably in each hand for independent left and right motion controls, or shared between two players for instant multiplayer gaming in front of the TV or out on the go. This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, with contrasting left and right Joy-Con controllers-one blue, one red. It also includes all the extras you need to get started.