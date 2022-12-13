Nintendo

Nintendo Switch – Oled Model W/ White Joy-con

7-inch OLED screen - Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop Wired LAN port - Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection 64 GB internal storage - Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes. Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers. *There may be software where the game experience may differ due to the new capabilities of the system, such as the larger screen size.