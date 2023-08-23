Nintendo

Manufacturer's Description Providing single-player and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system also enables gamers to play the same title wherever, whenever and with whomever they choose. The mobility of a handheld is now added to the power of a home gaming system to enable unprecedented new video game play styles. At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the Nintendo Switch dock that connects the console to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. By simply lifting the Nintendo Switch console from the dock, it will instantly transition to handheld mode, and the same great gaming experience that was being enjoyed at home now travels with you. The portability of Nintendo Switch is enhanced by its bright high-definition display. It brings the full home gaming system experience with you to the park, on a train, in a car, or to a friend's apartment. Gaming springs into action by removing detachable Joy-Con controllers from either side of the Nintendo Switch console. One player can use a Joy-Con controller in each hand; two players can each take one; or multiple Joy-Con controllers can be employed by numerous people for a variety of gameplay options. They can easily click back into place or be slipped into a Joy-Con grip accessory, mirroring a more traditional controller. Or, if preferred, the gamer can select an optional Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to use instead of the Joy-Con controllers. Furthermore, it is possible for numerous people to bring their Nintendo Switch consoles together to enjoy local multiplayer face-to-face competition. Features This is Joy‑Con™ One controller or two, vertical or sideways, motion controls or buttons…Joy‑Con and Nintendo Switch give you total gameplay flexibility. Games come to life through easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble—advanced vibration features built into each Joy‑Con. Use the included Joy‑Con grip to combine both Joy‑Con into a traditional-style controller. Depending on the game, you might use a single Joy‑Con in each hand—or even give the second one to a friend. Ready to go? Slide the Joy‑Con into Nintendo Switch to go portable. Share the fun Start a gaming party anytime with multiplayer games for Nintendo Switch*. Use additional Joy‑Con controllers, Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers, or a combo of the two. Compete against friends (or team up) at home. Play online with other Nintendo Switch gamers. Link up to eight systems together to play anywhere. *Additional Joy‑Con or Nintendo Switch Pro controllers required for multiplayer modes; sold separately. Multiplayer features vary by game; see individual games for details. More Nintendo Switch features Parental controls Keep the focus on fun by using parental controls to manage how your family interacts with Nintendo Switch. You can manage Nintendo eShop purchases via your Nintendo Account. You may also limit sharing on social networks, restrict access to games based on their ESRB ratings, and more. A free app gives you even more choices and a handy way to manage your Nintendo Switch parental controls from anywhere via your mobile device. Nintendo eShop You can buy digital versions of games from Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo Switch system or from the Nintendo website. Album Easily take and save screenshots using the Capture Button on the left Joy‑Con. Then view, add text, and share to social networks from your album. News and announcements Get the latest updates on game releases, Nintendo events, announcements, and more, with your free Nintendo Account. Seller SKU POS-162857 Barcode 9318113992268 Weight (kg) 1.6 Classification G-GENERAL