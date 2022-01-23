Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Console Lite [turquoise]

$324.99

At Amazon Australia

With its light, sleek design, this system is ready to hit the road whenever you are Controllers are built right into the system for handheld play, and the left side sports a Control Pad The Nintendo Switch Lite system plays the library of Nintendo Switch games that work in handheld mode Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price For every member of your family, there’s a member of ours Nintendo Switch Lite is designed specifically for handheld play, so you can jump into your favourite games wherever you happen to be. The Nintendo Switch Lite system is only compatible with Nintendo Switch software that can be played in Handheld mode. See back of software packaging. The system cannot be played in TV mode, nor does it include HD Rumble, IR Motion Camera functionality or detachable controllers. For games that support Tabletop mode, players can wirelessly connect Joy-Con controllers (sold separately) to Nintendo Switch Lite. If using separate Joy-Con controllers, users will need to have a device to recharge them, such as the Joy-Con Charging Grip. To find play mode compatibility information for specific games, please refer to the product packaging or Nintendo eShop. Just look for the “Handheld mode”.