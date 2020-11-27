Ninja

Ninja Supra Kitchen System

$169.99 $96.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The versatile Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor boasts a powerful 1200 watt, 1.5 horsepower motor with Total Crush Technology to easily break down fruits and vegetables or chop up large pieces of ice. Take advantage of its food processing, frozen food blending, and dough-mixing functions to simplify your cooking process. An included extra large 72-ounce pitcher with a multi-blade setup and extra large 8 cup food processor bowl make serving a variety of guests easy. This Ninja blender food processor offers one-touch pulsing power for safer, convenient operation during food prep. When you?re finished, simply load all of the BPA-free pieces into your dishwasher for a hassle-free clean that will have you blending again in no time.