Ninja

Ninja Professional Blender

$84.00 $69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

1000 watts of professional power and performance Ninja® Total Crushing® Blades gives you true ice-to-snow crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. Full 72 oz.* XL capacity to create creamy, frozen drinks and smoothies for the whole family Frozen blending for creamy fruit smoothies