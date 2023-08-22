Ninja

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

$299.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Good Guys

Technical Specifications Type: Ice Cream Maker Colour: Cloud Silver Capacity: 470ml Wattage: 800 W Settings: Ice Cream, Lite Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Mix In Controls: Touch Dishwasher Safe: Containers, lids, and paddle are top-rack dishwasher safe Dimensions (mm): 165(L) x 306(W) x 405(H) Weight (kg): 5.9 Additional Features: Turn Simple Ingredients Into a Creamy, Delicious Treat, Creamify technology, Re-Spin function, Dual drive motors Accessories Included: 3 Tubs with storage lids, Creamerizer paddle Outer bowl and lid, Recipe inspiration guide Manufacturer's Warranty: 1 Year