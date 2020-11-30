Ninja

Ninja Blender 1200

$119.00 $69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The Ninja® Blender 1200 provides 1200 watts of professional performance power. Auto-iQ® Technology provides intelligent programs that combine timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you. It takes the guesswork out of drink making. Our XL 72 oz.* Blender Pitcher’s Total Crushing® technology delivers excellent professional power with blades that pulverize and crush through ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in seconds. No more need to chew on your chunky smoothies, with Total Crushing® Technology everything gets blended, so you will have a smooth and even consistency every time.