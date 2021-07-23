Shark/Ninja

Bl770 Mega Kitchen System And Blender

72 ounce total crushing pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies; 2 horsepower Eight cup food processor bowl provides perfect, even chopping and makes up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds 2 16 ounce Nutri Ninja cups with to go lids are perfect for creating personalized, nutrient rich drinks to take on the go Dishwasher safe and BPA free parts. Hand Washing: Wash the containers, lids, and blade assemblies, in warm, soapy water. When washing the blade assemblies and blade discs, use the provided cleaning brush or a dishwashing utensil with a handle to avoid direct hand contact with blades. Handle blade assemblies with care to avoid contact with sharp edges. Rinse and air-dry thoroughly Includes: 1500-Watt Motor Base, 72-Oz. Total Crushing Pitcher, 8 Cup Food Processor Bowl, Dough Blade, (2) 16-Oz. Nutri Ninja Cups with To-Go-Lids The Ninja mega kitchen system comes packed with 1500 watts of power to handle all of your drink and meal making needs. The XL 72 oz. blender pitcher features total crushing technology to blast through ice and frozen fruit. Two 16 oz. Nutri Ninja Cups with to go lids are perfect for creating personalized, nutrient rich drinks to take on the go. The 8 Cup food Processor bowl comes equipped with a chopping blade for perfect, even results and a dough blade that can mix up to 2 lbs. Of dough in 30 seconds.