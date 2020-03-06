Charlotte Tilbury

+ Ninety Percent International Women’s Day Printed Organic Cotton-jersey T-shirt

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

White, gold and red organic-cotton jersey Slips on 100% organic cotton Machine wash or dry clean 100% of the profits* from the sale of this product will go to Women for Women International. Women for Women International is a registered charity in England and Wales (UK charity registration number 1115109) Imported*"Profits" means the sale price of the product less operational and landing costs, including transportation fees, customs, duties, taxes, insurance, currency conversion, crating, handling and payment fees.