*PRE-ORDER ENDS 8/12/20* ALL ORDERS SHIP 9/15-9/22 Made in Los Angeles Multi paneled skin tone shades of organza - imported from Japan Dry clean Exaggerated oversized babydoll fit Asymmetrical panels and hem Shirring at sleeve with self tie cuffs Asymmetrical ruffles at bust, left sleeve, and right bottom panel French seams for clean finish Invisible zipper at center back 100% of the profits from this dress will be donated to Summaeverythang Community Center. Summaeverythang was created by artist and fantasy architect, Lauren Halsey, and has been donating and delivering organic produce from Southern California farms to communities in South Central L.A. You can also donate directly at www.summaeverythang.org Size & Fit Models are 5'9" and wears size small Oversized fit