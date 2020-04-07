Outward Hound

Nina Ottosson Dog Tornado Puzzle Toy

$18.21

Buy Now Review It

synthetic STIMULATING DOG PUZZLE: Exercise your dog’s mind with the interactive Dog Tornado puzzle toy. This engaging dog treat dispenser provides a fun physical & mental challenge for your pup. HOW TO PLAY: This durable dog toy is a level 2 dog brain game, ideal for smart dogs. Place your dog’s favorite treats in the 3 levels of spinning compartments and let the dog games begin! BOREDOM BUSTER: The puzzle toy’s 12 compartments will keep your dog busy while redirecting destructive behaviors – a great addition to any dog toy box. FEEDING FUN: This treat dispenser dog toy can be used to feed your dog healthy snacks or dry kibble – solving the food puzzle creates an engaging, slowed down mealtime. Hand washable. INTERACTIVE FUN: Nina Ottosson Dog Puzzle Games are smart, stimulating, and challenging for your dog’s brain. Place the game on the floor and encourage your pet to work for its treats. Age Range Description: All Life Stages This level 2 spinning dog treat dispenser game from Nina Ottosson is the ideal toy for bored dogs, and will keep your canine occupied for hours! The challenging toy features 3 tiers with 12 compartments for dog snacks or kibble. This mentally stimulating and entertaining dog game encourages your pup to spin the interactive puzzle’s layers to reveal the rewards – 3 bone shaped covers can be used to make the things even tougher! An ideal large dog puzzle, the Dog Tornado is made of strong, safe and durable BPA, PVC & Phthalate Free material and can be hand washed between each use in soapy water. A great dog puzzle toy for smart dogs, this is an ideal boredom buster – every dog toy box needs a treat dispensing dog toy to keep dogs busy for hours. Nina Ottosson has been creating dog games and puzzle toys with different difficulty levels for all types of dogs for more than 25 years. Nina received a 2017 Pet Age Icon Award for her development of innovative dog puzzle toys and raising awareness for mental stimulation being an important part of a dog’s health.