Outward Hound

Nina Ottosson Dog Brick Interactive Puzzle Game

$24.99 $19.99

BOREDOM BUSTER INTERACTIVE DOG TOY: As one of our most popular intermediate level 2 designs, the Dog Brick interactive puzzle includes additional obstacles and combinations of steps that will keep your dog focused and mentally-stimulated as they search and sniff out the tasty treats! FLIP, LIFT, & SLIDE TO HIDE TREATS: The Nina Ottosson Dog Brick comes with 3 types of treat hiding compartments to test your furry' friends skills! Flip lid compartments open and slide to reveal two separate treat hiding spots while removable brick bones conceal the third hidden compartments in this puzzle dog toy. ENCOURAGES POSITIVE PLAY HABITS: This fun and rewarding puzzle is great for reducing anxious dog behavior and redirecting destructive behavior. BPA, PVC & PHTHALATE-FREE: Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound interactive treat dog puzzles are designed with your pet's health in mind from food safe materials that you can trust with your dog. Easy to clean with warm water and soap between uses. PLAY IT SAFE: No toy is indestructible. Do not leave toys with unsupervised pets. Remove and replace toy if damaged. The Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Brick level 2 puzzle dog game will keep your dog entertained for hours as they use their natural hunting skills to seek out the hidden treats! This toy comes with 3 easy-to-fill compartments to hide your dog's favorite treats and snacks in. Flip lip compartments open up to reveal the first compartment and can also slides to reveal a hidden second compartment underneath. White, hollow brick-style bones hide the third compartment and can be easily lifted out to place yummy treats! This puzzle is ideal for pups who have already mastered level 1 of the Nina Ottosson puzzle line and are ready to take it up a notch! Made from tough removable plastic parts and food safe materials that are BPA, PVC, and phthalate-free. Hand Wash with soap and water to clean.