Outdoor Voices

Nimbus Sweatpant

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Outdoor Voices

Description: A classic heavyweight cotton sweatpant. Made in our fleecy-soft, garment dyed Nimbus Cotton, featuring a hi-rise, relaxed fit. Made In: Nimbus Cotton Heavyweight brushed back cotton fleece that gets better with age. Garment-dyed and super warm. Ideal For: Low sweat recreation — think cold weather dog walking, hot chocolate runs, travel, rest days