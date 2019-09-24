Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTech & Gadgets
Nikon

Nikon 8x42 Prostaff 3s Binocular (black)

$116.95
At Amazon
8X magnification binocular 42 mm objective lens diameter Roof prism optical path design Lead -and arsenic-free Eco-glass - High-reflectivity silver-alloy mirror coating prism Multilayer-coated lenses - For bright clear viewing 377'- field of view at 1000 yards 53.4 degrees angular field of view 9.8'- minimum focusing distance 19.9 oz in weight
Featured in 1 story
What To Get Your Mother-In-Law For The Holidays
by Cory Stieg