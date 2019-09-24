Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Nikon
Nikon 8x42 Prostaff 3s Binocular (black)
$116.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
8X magnification binocular 42 mm objective lens diameter Roof prism optical path design Lead -and arsenic-free Eco-glass - High-reflectivity silver-alloy mirror coating prism Multilayer-coated lenses - For bright clear viewing 377'- field of view at 1000 yards 53.4 degrees angular field of view 9.8'- minimum focusing distance 19.9 oz in weight
Featured in 1 story
What To Get Your Mother-In-Law For The Holidays
by
Cory Stieg
Need a few alternatives?
RSR
Docking Speaker With Bluetooth
$104.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Valfre
Chi-chi's Iphone Case
$28.00
from
Valfre
BUY
V-MODA
V-moda Crossfade Ii Wireless Headphones
$329.99
$249.99
from
Microsoft
BUY
Germ Guardian
Germguardian Ac4100 3-in-1 Air Cleaning System
$55.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Nikon
Nikon
Coolpix W300
$389.95
$299.95
from
Nikon
BUY
Nikon
Nikon Cmos Digital Slr Camera
$696.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
Meco
Desktop Vacuum
$13.99
$9.93
from
Amazon
BUY
TaoTronics
Noise Canceling Headphones
$69.99
$59.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Apple
Apple Ipad (wi-fi, 32gb) - Gold (latest Model)
$327.94
$249.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Toshiba
43-inch 4k Ultra Hd Smart Led Tv - Fire Tv Edition
$330.00
$229.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Wellness
Mental Health Awareness
Halsey On Why Noticing The Warning Signs Is The First Step In Add...
Halsey is known for speaking out about her issues with mental health, rooted in the trauma of sexual assault, her bipolar diagnosis, and suffering a
by
Courtney E. Smith
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'T...
Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Naomi Osaka's Gesture After Besting Coco Gauff At U.S. Open ...
The U.S. Open match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff was amazing, though it was the post-match sportsmanship between the two that captured everyone’s
by
Alexis Reliford
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted