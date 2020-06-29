Pretty Connected

Nikki Mini Chain Multi-use Mask Strap

$30.00

Pretty Connected

This stylish multi-use Mask Chain can be used as a mask holder, camera strap, lanyard, necklace, and can turn everything with an opening, from your water bottle to your flip flops into a wristlet holder. For inspiration on all the uses visit: https://vimeo.com/419938756 Customize with charms to make this style your own. Details: Chain strap with silver hardware Colors available: silver and gold Dimensions: 18.5"l x 0.3"w Imported