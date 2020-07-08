Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Nike
Victory Full-coverage Swimsuit
$600.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nike
Need a few alternatives?
Lyra
Sofia Olive Full Swimsuit With Swim Cap
C$147.00
from
Lyra
BUY
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Swim Glam Bandeau Overlay Frill Swimsuit In Exoti
C$55.96
from
ASOS
BUY
Old Navy
High-rise Secret-slim Plus-size Swim Bottoms
C$36.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Addition Elle
Wrap Front One-piece Swimsuit
C$89.00
C$71.20
from
Penningtons
BUY
More from Nike
Nike
Everyday Cushion Low Training Socks (6-pack)
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Nike
Grey P-6000 Sneakers
$140.00
$70.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Nike
Benassi Jdi Slides
$30.00
from
Finish Line
BUY
Nike
High-support Underwire Sports Bra
$65.00
from
Nike
BUY
More from Swimwear
Lyra
Sofia Olive Full Swimsuit With Swim Cap
C$147.00
from
Lyra
BUY
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Swim Glam Bandeau Overlay Frill Swimsuit In Exoti
C$55.96
from
ASOS
BUY
Old Navy
High-rise Secret-slim Plus-size Swim Bottoms
C$36.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Addition Elle
Wrap Front One-piece Swimsuit
C$89.00
C$71.20
from
Penningtons
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted