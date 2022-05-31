Nike Swoosh Classic Puffer Jacket

A COLD-WEATHER CLASSIC. The Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Jacket upgrades a favourite Nike layer.Its Repel weather-resistant fabric and insulation are both made from recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles.A scuba hood design and easy-to-layer fit make it a go-to cold-weather staple.This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres. Stay-Warm Comfort Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. Recycled Shell and Insulation The insulation and Nike Repel weather-resistant fabric are made from 100% recycled polyester.Both materials come from plastic bottles that Nike has diverted from landfills since 2010—bringing Nike's total to more than 7 billion. Everyday Comfort Fleece cuffs provide a cosy, comfortable feel.Zipped front pockets provide secure storage for your phone and keys and a place to warm cold hands. More Benefits Printed graphics on the front and back panel offer a heritage Nike look. Therma-FIT embroidery on the left cuff highlights the premium construction. Swoosh applique on the back panel is accented with outline embroidery. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Care & Material 100% Polyester Colour: Black Product Code: 16259592_jdsportsau