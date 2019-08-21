Nike Shox Tl

£150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Size?

Another nostalgic release from Nike ? This season the brand revives their iconic Shox TL silhouette for the first time since its 2003 launch. Aggressive in its aesthetic, the Shox TL boasts an intricate, full-length Shox sole unit; these spring-like pillars absorb the shock of your heel striking the ground and return the energy straight back into the next stride for a truly responsive run. Up top, blacked-out mesh and textile panels craft the throwback pair's uppers, locked into place by a webbed TPU cage that cradles your foot for supportive comfort. Signing things off, Swooshes sit to the sidewall, while a classic Shox applique decorates the tongue for a standout finish